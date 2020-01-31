Kaduna Raises Monthly Pension To N60,000

Kaduna state government has raised the monthly minimum pension in the state to N30,000

Until now, the minimum monthly pension in the state was N3,000

Governor Nasir El Rufai announces the pace setting policy in a statement issued by his media and communication aide, Muyiwa Adekeye

Adekeye says the national leadership of the Nigerian union of pensioners had sent a letter of commendation to the governor for being the first to do so in the country.

READ ALSO]Senate Calls For Quarantine Of Returning Chinese, Other Asians

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter