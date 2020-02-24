Kaduna Arrests Fake Doctor After Working For 11 Years

Kaduna state government has uncovered a suspected fake medical doctor in the employment of its health ministry for 11 years.

The alleged fake doctor had been arraigned before a chief magistrate court for alleged certificate forgery and impersonation.

The state attorney General, Aisha Doko, in a statement says Governor Nasir El Rufai had ordered the investigation of allegations levelled against the Doctor, which led to his arrest.

Doko explains that a committee set up to verify the alleged fake doctor’s credentials, including certificates from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), and his membership of medical and dental consultants of Nigeria, found that the certificates were forged.

The attorney general says the suspect had been remanded in Kaduna correctional home.

READ ALSO]Oyo Plans Open Day In Public Schools

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter