Jegede Picks PDP Ticket for Ondo Gov Poll

A legal practitioner, Eyitayo Jegede, has emerged as the PDP candidate for the Ondo state governorship poll

Jegede, who is PDP candidate for the state’s 2016 governorship candidate, picked the ticket for the 2020 edition, at the party;s primaries held in Akure on Wednesday

Jegede scored 888 votes to beat his closest rival, deputy governor Agboola Ajayi, who recently defected from APC to PDP, who obtained 657 votes

He will now meet Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of APC in the state’s governorship poll

Chairman of PDP governorship primaries election committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, asks other aspirants who lost out, to support Jegede to win the poll.

