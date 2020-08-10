Joint admission matriculation board (jamb) is considering the accommodation of all those who wrote its unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME), in the admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for the 2020/2021 academic session

Jamb, in its news bulletin released on Sunday, says it is considering a new date for the tertiary educational institutions whose admission process, were fixed to begin on August 22

The board says it will hold a meeting today with the institutions to brainstorm on a possible shift of the take of the admission process, to accommodate students who are scheduled to write the 2020 WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examinations

At the end of today’s meeting, jamb says a new date may be fixed by the institutions for their post UTME screening, to accommodate students preparing for WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examinations

