Jailed Moroccan Journalist Ends 122 Days Hunger Strike

Jailed Moroccan journalist Soulaimane Roussani has ended a hunger strike after being admitted to hospital, his lawyer said.

Mr Roussani had been refusing food for 122 days as a protest against what he said was the “injustice” dealt to him.

His lawyer Mohamed Messaoudi said that the prison doctor warned Mr Raissouni on Saturday that he would die unless he started eating.

Mr Raissouni was detained more than a year ago and was sentenced last month to five months in prison for indecent assault.

He denies the charges, which his supporters say were politically motivated.

A number of journalists in Morocco have been prosecuted for alleged sex crimes

