Ivory Coast’s Leaders Still Undecided over Third Term in Office

Home Ivory Coast’s Leaders Still Undecided over Third Term in Office

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara says he is "not in a rush" to decide on running for a third term in office in the October presidential elections

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara says he is “not in a rush” to decide on running for a third term in office in the October presidential elections

President Ouattara has in the past indicated that he will run for the presidency should the leaders of the other main parties, who are also political veterans, do the same.

Speaking at the recent Africa summit in London, the President says he has until the month of July to make a decision, adding that there is no reason for him to rush.”

He promises that the election will be free, fair and transparent.

The Ivorian leader also denied that the recent arrest warrant against his former ally turned critic guillaume soro is related to the upcoming elections.

 

READ ALSO]Customs Officers To Declare Assets Yearly

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account