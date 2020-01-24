Ivory Coast’s Leaders Still Undecided over Third Term in Office

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara says he is “not in a rush” to decide on running for a third term in office in the October presidential elections

President Ouattara has in the past indicated that he will run for the presidency should the leaders of the other main parties, who are also political veterans, do the same.

Speaking at the recent Africa summit in London, the President says he has until the month of July to make a decision, adding that there is no reason for him to rush.”

He promises that the election will be free, fair and transparent.

The Ivorian leader also denied that the recent arrest warrant against his former ally turned critic guillaume soro is related to the upcoming elections.

