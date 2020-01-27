Ivory Coast Jittery As It Attends To Suspected Coronavirus Case

Health officials are dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus in Ivory Coast,

The country’s health ministry says an unnamed student, who returned to the West African country from Beijing on Saturday, is undergoing further tests after showing flu-like symptoms.

If confirmed, it will be the first case of the deadly virus in Africa.

The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread to over 2,000 people and killed 56.

The traveller has lived in China for the past five years, according to the statement released by Ivory Coast’s health ministry, and had shown flu-like symptoms before boarding the plane to Abidjan.

Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, several African countries have introduced extra screening on flights arriving from China.

