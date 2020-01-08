It Is Too Early To Discuss 2023 Presidency Zoning, Says Tinubu

APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has asked politicians to stop the ongoing debate on which Nigeria’s six geo-political zones should get the 2023 presidential slot.

Tinubu says such discussion is too early and will creates tensions in the polity.

The former governor spoke on the issue while addressing the state house correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The politician says the focus for now should be on good governance and not 2023 presidency.

Such talks according to Tinubu, will distract the Buhari Administration which had just won a second term in office from the 2019 polls.

Tinubu also says, talks that Buhari should influence who takes over from him in 2023, should also be discarded.

 

