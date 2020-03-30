ISWAP Raid Maiduguri Outskirt

Fighters of Islamic West Africa province (ISWAP) have launched a fresh attack on travellers at a location near Maiduguri

The insurgents left several people dead and other injured during the attack at Auno, which is 20 kilometre to the Borno state capital

Militia leaders who raced the scene says the insurgents attack drivers and passengers with machetes, and fled into bush

Last month, ISWAP fighters also attack the town in which more than 70 people died when they fired projectiles into petrol tankers parked in the town.

