ISWAP Raid Maiduguri Outskirt

Home ISWAP Raid Maiduguri Outskirt

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Fighters of Islamic West Africa province (ISWAP) have launched a fresh attack on travellers at a location near Maiduguri

The insurgents left several people dead and other injured during the attack at Auno, which is 20 kilometre to the Borno state capital

Militia leaders who raced the scene says the insurgents attack drivers and passengers with machetes, and fled into bush

Last month, ISWAP fighters also attack the town in which more than 70 people died when they fired projectiles into petrol tankers parked in the town.

 

READ ALSO]Osun Shutdown Over Covid 19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account