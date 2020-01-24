Israelis Vow To Prevent Another Holocaust

Israel’s prime minister has vowed that “there will not be another holocaust”

Benjamin Netayanhu in a speech at a forum in Jerusalem marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, called on the international community to

“join the vital effort of confronting Iran”.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said the Jewish people had “learned the lessons of the holocaust – cannot take threats to annihilate them lightly

He warned that Iran is openly seeking to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state”.

Dozens of world leaders attended the event at Yad Vashem remembrance centre, established to preserve the memory of the six million Jews murdered on an industrial scale by the nazis and their accomplices during world war two.

More than 40 dignitaries attended and laid wreaths, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron,

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, US vice-president mike pence and the Prince of Wales, who is making his first official trip to the holy land.

