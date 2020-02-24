Israel Strikes Islamic Jihad Sites After Attack In Gaza And Syria

Home Israel Strikes Islamic Jihad Sites After Attack In Gaza And Syria

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The Israeli military says it has launched air strikes against a Palestinian militant group in Gaza and Syria in response to rocket fire.

Israel’s military said it had struck Islamic jihad targets in southern Damascus and the Gaza strip on Sunday.

Syria said its air defenses shot down most of the Israeli missiles.

The strikes were launched after southern Israel was hit by a barrage of at least 20 rockets fired from the Gaza strip earlier on Sunday.

Islamic jihad claimed responsibility for the rockets, calling them a response to the killing of one its fighters along the Gaza border.

 

READ ALSO]Malaysian PM In Shock Resignation

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account