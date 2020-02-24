Israel Strikes Islamic Jihad Sites After Attack In Gaza And Syria

The Israeli military says it has launched air strikes against a Palestinian militant group in Gaza and Syria in response to rocket fire.

Israel’s military said it had struck Islamic jihad targets in southern Damascus and the Gaza strip on Sunday.

Syria said its air defenses shot down most of the Israeli missiles.

The strikes were launched after southern Israel was hit by a barrage of at least 20 rockets fired from the Gaza strip earlier on Sunday.

Islamic jihad claimed responsibility for the rockets, calling them a response to the killing of one its fighters along the Gaza border.

