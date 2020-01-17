Ishaku Warns Nigerians Against Another War

Ishaku Warns Nigerians Against Another War

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said that Nigeria has not learnt lessons from the 50 year old civil war.

Nigeria, according to the governor is still treading same path that plunged into the last civil war.

Ishaku made the observation in a message to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Jalingo.

He explains that the country is experiencing the same Ethno-Religious crisis and other security challenges that led the Nigerian civil war.

The governor urges leaders at all levels in the country to work for the national unity, instead of sectional interests..

 

