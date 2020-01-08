Iran Fires Missiles On US Airbases In Iraq

Iran has carried out a ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

More than a dozen missiles launched from Iran struck two Air Bases in Irbil and Al asad, West of Baghdad.

The initial response from the US has been muted.

President Trump tweeted that all was well and said casualties and damage were being assessed.

Two Iraqi bases housing US and coalition troops were targeted – one at Al Asad and one in Irbil at about 2:00am local time, just hours after the burial of Soleimani.

The Al Asad Airbase – located in the Anbar province of western Iraq – was hit by at least six missiles.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said the attack was “a slap in the face” for the US.

Also, the chief of staff of Iran’s regular military, Maj Gen Mohammad Baqeri, said the missile attack showed just a “small part” of the capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces.

