Iran Attacks Dummy US Aircraft Carrier with Missiles

Iran has launched missiles at a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The drill included fire so heavy that the US military temporarily put two regional bases on alert.

The US navy condemned the “irresponsible and reckless behaviour by Iran”, labelling it an attempt “to intimidate and coerce”.

The exercise comes at a time of increased tension between Tehran and Washington in the gulf waters.

The drills – named Prophet Mohammed 14th – were broadcast on state television.

The mock-up – which resembles a carrier the US routinely sails into the gulf – is shown with dummy fighter jets on either side of its landing strip

Missiles are then launched from a variety of angles, including some aimed at the carrier.

