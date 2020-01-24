IPPIS: FG Stops Salaries Of Lecturers

The presidency has directed the stoppage of salary payment to staff of federal universities and polytechnics who failed to enroll on the integrated payroll and information system (IPPIS).

The salary stoppage begins from the January salaries.

Those affected are lecturers of federal universities, colleges of education and polytechnics.

The office of the accountant general of the federation issued the salary stoppage directive in a letter sent to the finance, budget and national planning ministry.

Members of the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) have refused to enroll on the IPPIS, despite a meeting by its leadership with President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

