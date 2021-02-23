IPMAN Worried Over Petrol Supply

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has faulted claims by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it is not raising the pump price of petrol this month

Chief Executive Officer of Kandara Oil and Gas, Danadsbe Kandasra, after the meeting of the association, asks Nigerians to expect a rise in pump price of petrol to between N190 and 195 per litre

The marketers complain that despite claim of NNPC of having adequate stock of petrol, independent marketers could not access supply of the product from NNPC depots

This, according to independent marketers, had forced them to patronize independent depot owners for supply

Most of the independent marketers had in the past days marked up the pump price, following the difficulty in sourcing the product

NNPC and department of petroleum resources had been accusing oil depots of hoarding products to create an artificial scarcity of petrol

But NNPC had ruled out the hike in the pump price this month despite a sharp rise in the subsidy on imported petrol

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter