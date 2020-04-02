Ipman Refuses To Comply With New Petrol Price

Home Ipman Refuses To Comply With New Petrol Price

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Private Petroleum Products marketers have refused to comply with the new pump price of petrol announced by the petroleum products pricing regulatory agency (PPPRA)

PPPRA, on Tuesday night, had reduced the retail price of petrol from 125 naira per litre to 123 naira 50 kobo with immediate effect

But independent petroleum marketers association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to continue selling the product at 125 naira per litre

According to Kano State chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Mallam, while addressing newsmen in Kano, members will continue to sell petrol at 125 naira per litre until their stock is exhausted

Dan-Mallam explained that Ipman members lost over 5.5 billion naira when the price was suddenly changed last month from 145 naira to 125 naira per litre without advanced notification

He demands compensation for the loss sustained by Ipman members while accusing the presidency of compensating private oil depots for the sudden change in the pump price..

 

READ ALSO]Locally Produced Covid-19 Drug Undergoing Final Test-Iwu

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
April 2020
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account