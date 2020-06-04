Interstate Travel Ban: 46 Killed In Ogun, Lagos within a Month

Interstate Travel Ban

Forty-six deaths have been recorded in various auto crashes in Ogun and Lagos States during the ease of covid-19 lockdown between May 4 and 31.

The auto crashes, according to federal road safety corps (FRSC) occurred in 81 auto crashes, 24 of which were fatal.

FRSC zonal commanding officer of Ogun and Lagos, Samuel Obayemi who made this known says 154 persons were injured in 43 of the auto crashes.

During the four week period, Obayemi says that 2,872 vehicles violating the interstate travel ban were turned back at the borders of the two states.

President Buhari had allowed the gradual ease of the total covid-19, lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja last April 27.

 

