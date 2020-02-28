Inter Milan Willing To Sign Victor Moses On Permanent Basis

Inter Milan are willing to sign former Nigeria international victor Moses on a permanent basis in the summer on the condition that his transfer fee is reduced by Chelsea.

The 2013 Africa cup of nations-winning winger joined the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window, with an option to buy set at ten million euros included in the deal.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are hoping that a discount on Moses’s transfer fee could be obtained from Chelsea compared to the player’s asking price.

A final decision will be taken between now and the end of April.

Inter Milan are mindful of the fact that the Chelsea-owned player has yet to force his way into the starting line-up, with Antonio Candreva ahead of him in Conte’s pecking order of right wing-backs.

Of his six appearances for Inter Milan, he started only three games, including one in the Italian top-flight.

The 29-year-old previously spent time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham and Fenerbahce.

READ ALSO]Inter Milan Confirms Moses

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter