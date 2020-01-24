Inter Milan Confirms Moses

Italian Serie A Club, Inter Milan have finally confirmed the signing of Victor Moses from premier league side Chelsea.

The Italian club informed through their official website on Thursday that the Former Nigeria international has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Moses reunites with his former coach at Chelsea, Antonio Conte, who first used him in the wing-back position, a similar role he is expected to play for Inter Milan.

For the remainder of the 2019-2020 campaign, Moses will play with the number 11 jersey.

He becomes the eighth Nigerian player to be signed by Inter Milan, following in the footsteps of Joel Obi, Nwankwo Obiora, Taribo West, Nwankwo Kanu, Obafemi Martins, Isah Eliakwu And Victor Obinna.

