Insurgents Flee North East To North West Region-Military

Defence headquarters has said that insurgents fleeing the ongoing military bombardment in the northeast, are gradually relocating to the North West region.

According to the military, the fleeing fighters of the Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram, are relocating with high calibre weapons.

National coordinator of defence media operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known while addressing defence correspondents at the defence headquarters in Abuja.

He explains that the military has noticed recently that armed bandits in the North West are now armed with high calibre weapons, such as PKT, which could bring down planes flying at a lower altitude.

The military, according to him, is studying the situation and will respond appropriately to the new challenges.

