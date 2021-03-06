Insecurity: NANS JCC Oguns State Ask Federal Government To Secure Nigerian Porous Borders

The leaders of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) condemn the attack of the killer herdsmen on farmers in Yewa axis of Ogun State.

The chairman, National Association of Nigerian Student Joint Campus Committee Ogun State chapter, Comr. Kehinde Simeon made this condemnation during his press briefing on Thursday at the NUJ secretariat, Abeokuta.

Simeon says federal government must take a quick action to create a Federal Joint Border Patrol Team to reinforce the security architecture of all borders community in Nigeria.

He also calls on traditional leaders in the state to support the efforts of the Ogun State government to secure lives and properties in the state.

He said the unity of the traditional leaders and citizens is important to tackle insecurity in the state and politicians should not be allowed to bring up destructive criticism to destroy the plans of the government.

Simeon says Nigerians do not need to flee out of the country, instead they should return home and join hands with security personnel to possess what belongs to them.

He advises the youths in Ogun State not to allow some desperate politicians to use them but be progressive in their agitation and support of the state government to reinstate peace among the farmers and herders in Yewa axis.

He commend Governor Dapo Abiodun for setting up the Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS) and supplying them with patrol vans, with the mandate of securing lives and making sure that there is peace in the state.

He advice the federal government to do more by looking into the issue of farmers/herders clash for Nigeria to be in peace.

