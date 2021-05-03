INEC Warns Attacks On Its Offices May Affect 2023 Polls Preparation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that attacks on its local offices at the state level, may affect its ongoing preparation for the 2023 polls

INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, issues the warning, while reacting to the burning of INEC office in the Essien Ndim local government area of Akwa Ibom state, on Sunday morning

Okoye says that hoodlums who burnt the office, destroyed 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, Megaphones, water tanks and office furniture

According to him, such attacks taking place when INEC had just completed taking inventory of electoral material nationwide is worrisome.

He warns that if such attacks are not immediately checked, it will affect the ongoing coversion of polling points to polling units, as well as the planned resumption of continuous voter registration and the 2023 polls

YOU CAN ALSO READ: INEC Proposes New 57 Thousand And 23 Polling Units, Meets Parties

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter