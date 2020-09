Independent national electoral commission (INEC) has moved sensitive electoral material to Edo State, ahead of the September 19 governorship poll

The material arrived Benin City on Wednesday and deposited at the state branch of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN)

INEC spokesman in the state, Timidi Wariowei says the material, include ballot papers and results sheets The material, according to him, will be moved to the headquarters of the state’s 18 local governments today

