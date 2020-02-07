INEC Deregisters 74 Parties, Ahead Of 2023 Polls

Home INEC Deregisters 74 Parties, Ahead Of 2023 Polls

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties in the country, ahead of the 2023 polls.

The deregistered political parties are among the 91 on the INEC register

Political parties who survived inec’s purge, include the PDP, APC, labour, SDP, Zenith Labour, PRP, Young People’s Party, National Resource Movement and New Nigeria People’s Party.

Others are accord party, action alliance, and Africa democratic congress.

Notable political parties among those deregistered include the united party of Nigeria and the national conscience party.

Inec chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakub, announces the scrapping of the 74 political parties at a news conference in Abuja.

He says the decision was taken, after reviewing the performances of political parties in the 2019 polls.

The deregistered 74 political parties, according to him, failed to meet the constitutional requirements to justify their continued existence as political parties in Nigeria.

The INEC chairman also announces September 19 for the Edo State governorship poll and October 10 for the Ondo state governorship poll.

 

READ ALSO]REPS Re-Opens LG Autonomy Bill

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account