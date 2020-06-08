India’s Hospitals Overwhelmed, Now Reject New Suspected Covid-19 Cases

Home India’s Hospitals Overwhelmed, Now Reject New Suspected Covid-19 Cases

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , INTERNATIONAL, , , 0
India Covid-19

Hospitals in India’s capital, Delhi, are now rejecting patients with suspected covid-19 symptoms as the country is grappling with the virus

One report on local news site scroll detailed the experience of one man who drove his mother to four hospitals, but was turned away from all of them.

Many others have tweeted about their own experiences trying to get help for family members.

The chief minister of India’s capital Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, however, said that state hospitals will now be reserved only for residents of the city.

Delhi has witnessed a surge of infections in recent days. It currently has 27,000 cases with 761 deaths.

India has a total of 256,611 confirmed covid-19 cases, the fifth-highest number in the world.

 

YOU MAY ALSO READ Covid-19 Spreads In Ogun As 15 New Cases Recorded

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account