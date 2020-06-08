Hospitals in India’s capital, Delhi, are now rejecting patients with suspected covid-19 symptoms as the country is grappling with the virus

One report on local news site scroll detailed the experience of one man who drove his mother to four hospitals, but was turned away from all of them.

Many others have tweeted about their own experiences trying to get help for family members.

The chief minister of India’s capital Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, however, said that state hospitals will now be reserved only for residents of the city.

Delhi has witnessed a surge of infections in recent days. It currently has 27,000 cases with 761 deaths.

India has a total of 256,611 confirmed covid-19 cases, the fifth-highest number in the world.

