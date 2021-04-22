India Records World’s Highest New Covid Cases, Amid Oxygen Shortage

India has reported 314,835 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – the highest one day tally recorded anywhere in the world.

Deaths rose by 2,104 in the same time period, India’s worst daily toll.

It brings the country’s total confirmed cases close to 16 million, second only to the US’s 31.9 million.

India is in the grip of a vicious second wave and an acute Oxygen shortage is raising more fears about its overwhelmed health care system.

A number of people across the country have died while waiting for Oxygen, although it is not possible to know how many.

Crowds are gathering outside hospitals in major cities which are filled to capacity. Health services are struggling to cope. India has confirmed more than 180,000 deaths so far.

Although deaths have been rising, the fatality rate remains relatively low.

