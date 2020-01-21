Imo:PDP Leaders Protest Apex Court Judgement

Imo:PDP Leaders Protest Apex Court Judgement

The PDP leaders have staged a protest in Abuja on the controversial verdict of the Supreme Court which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State Governor.

 

The PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 polls, Peter Obi, and the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, led the protest march in Abuja.

They protested from the PDP national headquarters at Maitama District to the Supreme Court where the PDP national chairman asked eminent Nigerians to speak out on the apex court’s ruling on the Imo governorship poll.

The PDP chairman, again, asked the apex court to reverse its judgement.

 

