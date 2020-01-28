Imo State PDP Chairman Defects To APC

Home Imo State PDP Chairman Defects To APC

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Imo state PDP chairman, Charles Ezekwem, has resigned from his post and the party.

Imo state PDP chairman, Charles Ezekwem, has resigned from his post and the party.

He is quitting PDP two weeks after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of PDP as the state governor and okayed hope Uzodinma of APC as the new governor.

Also last week, nine members of the state house of assembly quit PDP and defected to APC.

The PDP chairman, in his resignation letter to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, explained that he was leaving due to the prevalent situation in the state PDP.

He added that he was quitting the party after consultations with members of his family and political supporters.

 

READ ALSO]Lagos Bans Okadas, Tricycles From Most Parts Of Metropolis

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account