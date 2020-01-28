Imo State PDP Chairman Defects To APC

Imo state PDP chairman, Charles Ezekwem, has resigned from his post and the party.

He is quitting PDP two weeks after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of PDP as the state governor and okayed hope Uzodinma of APC as the new governor.

Also last week, nine members of the state house of assembly quit PDP and defected to APC.

The PDP chairman, in his resignation letter to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, explained that he was leaving due to the prevalent situation in the state PDP.

He added that he was quitting the party after consultations with members of his family and political supporters.

