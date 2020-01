Eight PDP members in Imo State house of assembly, including the speaker, have defected to APC.

The speaker announced the defection on Tuesday during the house plenary after a week vacation.

With the defection, APC now has a majority of 18 members against eight for the PDP in the house.

The speaker adjourned the plenary which lasted for about 15 minutes, after announcing the defection.

