Imo Indicts Okorocha Over N6bn Oil Revenue

A panel set up by the Imo State Government to investigate the finances of the state oil producing areas development commission has indicted former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha in the report was accused of diverting over n6billion accrued to the commission during his tenure as governor.

The panel chairman, Romanus Ezeogu submitting its report to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, says the former governor claimed that the former governor failed to account for the fund accrued to the state from the 13 percent derivation from the federation account.

According to the report, n422million was taken from the commission’s treasury to buy pre-inauguration vehicles from rise and shine motors and allegedly diverted n200million to purchase transformers during the 2019 campaign.

The panel also accused principal secretary to the Former Governor Doctor Pascal Obi of collecting n35million from the commission among other findings.

Okorocha reacting through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, says the governor was on a vendetta mission, adding the former governor developed the oil producing communities in the state.

