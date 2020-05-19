I’m Still PDP Member, Kasamu Insists

Senator Buruji Kashamu says he is still a member of PDP and a member of the party in Ogun State

He faults the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who says that the name of the senator, who leads a faction of the party in Ogun State, is not on the party’s membership list

Kashamu, in a statement, accuses Secondus of fuelling crisis in Ogun State PDP by taking side with a faction of PDP in the state led by Honourable Ladi Adebutu

The PDP national chairman has said that the PDP faction, led by Kashamu, is illegal and that the new state executive committee it just elected, has no backing of the national working committee of the party

Kashamu, however, cited an order of an Abuja high court of October 2018, which he says nullified his expulsion from PDP and legalized the new state executive committee

The senator, whose faction still controls the Ogun state PDP secretariat in Abeokuta, says he is not one of the state PDP leaders who left Ogun State PDP and signed an agreement with allied people movement on the eve of 2015 polls

