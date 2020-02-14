National drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) has expressed concern over the rising involvement of youth in the distribution and use of illicit drugs in Ogun state.

Some of the illicit drugs, according to the agency are Tramadol, Rohypnol, Exol-5, dry Paw-paw leaf and Maggi.

It calls on the state government to establish a specialized drug treatment and rehabilitation centre to assist in handling cases of drug-dependent persons in the state.

NDLEA Chairman, Colonel Muhammad Abdallah represented by the agency’s director of prosecution and legal services, Sunday Ngbona spoke on the issue during the public destruction of over 34,000 kilograms of exhibit hard drugs at Oke-diya dumpsite in Sagamu.

The drugs destroyed at the dumpsite, included 34,182 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa, 271.1 kilogrammes of codeine, 55 kilogrammes of cocaine, 73 kilogrammes of heroine, and 22.108 kilogrammes of diazepam.

Others were 68.984 kilogrammes of tramadol, three kilogrammes of amphetamines and 16.605 kilogrammes of other psychotropic substances.

The agency’s state commander, Ishaku Kwajafa says that 83 suspects with over one thousand of illicit drugs mostly cannabis Sativa were arrested in the last four months.

Also, 378 suspects had been convicted to various jail terms at the federal high court Abeokuta in the state in the past seven years, while 219 hectares of Cannabis sativa farms were destroyed at various forest reserves in the state.

