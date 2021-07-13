Ijebu Ode-Epe Expressway Project Almost Ready

The ongoing ijebu ode-epe expressway project in ogun state is almost ready

Governor Dapo Abiodun says the project is ninety per cent completed

Abiodun, speaking during an inspection visit to the project, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the contractor handling the project

The road project, which is being implemented under the public partnership programme, is financed by an investor who will toll the road after completion

The governor says the toll gates being installed on the road have six booths for cars and two for trucks

He added that the expressway project will have a trailer park, a hotel accomodation and multi security checkpoints as well as ambulance and fire fighting facilities

Abiodun says the flyover bridge, on the expressway, is under construction at the ijebu ode end of the road.

