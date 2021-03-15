Ihenachor scores Hat Trick, His First In UK Premier League

Super eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was over the moon after scoring his first-ever hat-trick in the English Premier League, in Leicester City’s comfortable 5-0 victory against relegation candidates Sheffield United on Sunday.

Iheanacho’s partnership with Jamie Vardy is becoming so successful, with the former England striker setting up two of the three goals scored by the super eagles star against the blades.

The former Manchester City Wonderkid has hailed Vardy for helping him get on the score sheet and wants the 34-year-old to keep playing for the next six years.

Following his hat-trick against the blades, Iheanacho has now directly participated in 13 goals (10 goals, 3 assists) from 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

