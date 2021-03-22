Ihenachor Scores Another Brace

Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his sparkling goal scoring form by scoring a brace and providing an assist to help Leicester City defeat Manchester United 3-1 in an emirates FA cup quarterfinal clash on Sunday evening.

In a 3-4-1-2 formation, Ihenachorpartnered Jamie Vardy in attack while Wilfred Ndidistarted as one of the two central midfielders.

Iheanachoopened the scoring in the 24th minute, swooping in and slotting past united goalkeeper Henderson following a terrible back-pass from Fred.

YouriTielemansgave Leicester city the lead once again in the 52nd minute with Iheanachoproviding the assist.

Twelve minutes from time, Iheanachoghosted in unmarked at the far post and was allowed to head home after an excellent delivery from Marc Albrighton.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Ihenachor scores Hat Trick, His First In UK Premier League

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter