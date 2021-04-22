IGP cries out, says police lack operational fund for emergencies

Acting inspector general of police, Usman Baba, has said that police lack fund for its operations

Baba wants the national assembly to assist in creating a special fund to empower the police force, to increase their response to emergency operations

The police chief who made the call,  at a meeting with the leadership of the senate at the national assembly in Abuja, says that police are grossly underfunded for their emergency operatons

He explains that police require a standby fund for a quick deployment to either mitigate or pre-empt planned attacks in all parts of the country As at now, Baba says that police force are depending on the annual budgetary allocations which are grossly inadequate

