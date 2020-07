Nigeria’s striker, Odion Ighalo has been selected in the FA cup team of the quarter-finals by who scored.

Ighalo was awarded a rating of 7.35 for his efforts against Norwich city.

He attempted 2 shots one of which was on target, won 2 aerial duels, won two fouls for his team, and completed 68.4 per cent of his passes.

Ighalo and Ross Barkley are the top scorers left in the FA cup with three goals each after they both got on the scoresheet last weekend.

