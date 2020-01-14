IBB Says Military Coup No Longer Viable In Nigeria

A former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida has said that military take-over of power is no longer viable in Nigeria.

He says that Military Coup is no longer acceptable by the global community and even regional groups.

Babangida who headed a military government for eight years speaking on a television programme, says only stupid soldiers will consider staging a coup plot in today’s Nigeria.

Such a Coup detat will isolate the coup leaders in the global community, and this could lead to local uprising against the military regime

To move Nigeria forward, Babangida says Nigerians have to be selective in those who will rule this country by examining their thought pattern on the issue of Nigerian Unity.

Babangida explains that those talking of breaking up of Nigeria are being insensitive to those who put their lives at stake, died or maimed in the course of the Nigerian civil.

