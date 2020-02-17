I.9 Million Enrolled For 2020 UTME, Hours To Registration Deadline

An estimated 1.9 million candidates have registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), ahead of closure later today

The registration for the examination started last January 13, and is scheduled to end midnight today

Spokesman of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (jamb), Doctor Fabian Benjamin, who issued the registration figure on Sunday, says the registration will not be extended

Benjamin regards the 1.9 million registration figure as unprecedented in the history of Jamb UTME

He assures that arrangements had been completed for a hitch free mock UTME on February 18.

