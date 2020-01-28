Housewife To Die By Hanging For Killing Her Husband

Home Housewife To Die By Hanging For Killing Her Husband

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Housewife To Die By Hanging For Killing Her Husband

A federal capital territory high court, Maitama, Abuja, has sentenced a mother of two,Mrs Maryam Sanda, to die by hanging for killing her husband, Bili-Aminu Bello.

The accused who, on hearing the verdict, wept, fled the courtroom and had to be dragged back into dock by court officials on the order of Justice Yusuf Haliru.

Her mother, Maimjuna Aliyu, and brother, Aliyu Sanda, as well as her maid, who were docked along with her for concealing evidence of the murder, were discharged by the judge.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, delivering her judgement, rejected plea for mercy by counsels of the accused, saying that whoever kills by the sword shall die by the sword.

He ordered her remand in the suleja correctional home until she exhausts her rights of appeal against the judgement.

 

READ ALSO]Imo State PDP Chairman Defects To APC

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account