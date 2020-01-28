Housewife To Die By Hanging For Killing Her Husband

A federal capital territory high court, Maitama, Abuja, has sentenced a mother of two,Mrs Maryam Sanda, to die by hanging for killing her husband, Bili-Aminu Bello.

The accused who, on hearing the verdict, wept, fled the courtroom and had to be dragged back into dock by court officials on the order of Justice Yusuf Haliru.

Her mother, Maimjuna Aliyu, and brother, Aliyu Sanda, as well as her maid, who were docked along with her for concealing evidence of the murder, were discharged by the judge.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, delivering her judgement, rejected plea for mercy by counsels of the accused, saying that whoever kills by the sword shall die by the sword.

He ordered her remand in the suleja correctional home until she exhausts her rights of appeal against the judgement.

