Housewife And Son Kidnapped, Slaughtered For Ritual In Ogun

A housewife, Mrs Modupeola Folorunso, and her four year old son, have been abducted and allegedly killed for money making ritual in Ijebu Igbo axis of Ogun State

According to the police, the head of the woman was burnt and mixed with some herbal concoction for the ritual by her abductors

Also, the head of the boy and remains after he was slaughtered, were dumped into a pit latrine

Two suspects, a 29 year old herbalist, Baoku Gbuyi, and 27 year old bricklayer, Olamide Odulaja, had been arrested by detectives from Ijebu Igbo police divisional headquarters over the abduction and killing for ritual

The husband of the woman had reported to the police division last February 14 that his wife and son left home last February 13, and failed to return home

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says detectives from the police division swung into action and effected the arrest of the bricklayer

Under interrogation, the bricklayer, according to Oyeyemi, allegedly confessed that he and the herbalist kidnapped the woman and her son last February 13, and slaughtered them for money making ritual at the home of the herbalist at Japara in Ijebu Igbo

The herbalist having got the wind of the arrest of the bricklayer, fled before detective tracked his home, but he was later arrested at Kajola village in Awa Ijebu, and allegedly confessed to their slaughtering of the woman and her son for ritual Oyeyemi says the herbalist told the police under interrogation that the head of the woman was burnt with other herbs that he handed over to the bricklayer, while the head of the boy and his remains dumped into a pit latrine

YOU CAN ALSO READ: House wife dumps 12 day old baby in pit latrine in Yewa axis of Ogun State

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter