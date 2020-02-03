Housewife Allegedly Beat Her Stepson To Death

A 30 year old housewife, Mrs Shukurat Olufowobi, has allegedly beat her five year old stepson, Azeez Afolabi to death at Ogijo, Near Sagamu
The woman, according to the police allegedly hit the boy with an object on his skull in their home located at Oshodi Oke axis of the town
This gave the boy an injury on his skull, leading to his death
Following the development, both the woman and her husband, Ayuba Olufowobi, allegedly rushed the body of the boy to Ajah in Lagos and secretly buried him
Spokesman of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi,says the couple were arrested while parking from their house at Ogijo to escape arrest after secretly burying the boy.