House Of Reps Consider Bill Seeking To Empower People To Carry Arms

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, POLITICS, 0
*House Of Reps Calls For Suspension Of Planned Power Tariff Hike

House of representatives is considering a bill seeking to empower Nigerians aged 18 years and above to carry arms to defend themselves against attacks

The bill, sponsored by a member of the house, Adejoro Adeogun, seeks to amend the firearms act in the ongoing alteration of the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly

Among other provisions, the bill stipulates that those permitted to carry arms must have obtained a psychological evaluation certificate from a public hospital not more than six moths

Such persons must also have a vision quality certificate more than 12 months, as well as, being a member of a rifle club Other requirements are the National Identity Number, while the inspector general of police will be mandated to maintain an electronic and manual database of those permitted to carry guns

YOU CAN ALSO READ: House Of Reps Calls For NIN Link With Sim cards Deadline To January 28

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account