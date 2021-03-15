House Of Reps Consider Bill Seeking To Empower People To Carry Arms

House of representatives is considering a bill seeking to empower Nigerians aged 18 years and above to carry arms to defend themselves against attacks

The bill, sponsored by a member of the house, Adejoro Adeogun, seeks to amend the firearms act in the ongoing alteration of the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly

Among other provisions, the bill stipulates that those permitted to carry arms must have obtained a psychological evaluation certificate from a public hospital not more than six moths

Such persons must also have a vision quality certificate more than 12 months, as well as, being a member of a rifle club Other requirements are the National Identity Number, while the inspector general of police will be mandated to maintain an electronic and manual database of those permitted to carry guns

