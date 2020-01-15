A committee on power of the House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian electricity regulatory commission (NERC) to suspend the planned increase in electricity tariff.

The commission had directed the electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) to hike the tariff as from April 1.

But the power committee calls for the suspension of an increase in the tariff while receiving the power minister, sale man and top officials of the commission at the national assembly, Abuja.

The committee’s chairman, Aliyu Magaji, asks the commission to withdraw its directive to the discos, until several issues on the proposed tariff are resolved.

Last week, the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila also asked the commission to suspend the planned tariff hike until a bill criminalizing estimated billing of consumers is passed into law.

The speaker promised to meet the attorney general of the federation and other relevant government agencies on the need to stop the planned increase.

READ ALSO]Security Barricade Imo Govt House, Ahead Of New Gov Inauguration

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter