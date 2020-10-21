Hoodlums Free 1,990 Inmates from Benin Prisons

Over 1,990 inmates were freed by suspected hoodlums who attacked two correctional centres in Benin City last Monday

Interior ministry says that several items, including arms and ammunition were carted away from the armoury of the correctional centres during the attack

Director of press in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, says the incidents are being investigated He also says that security has been beefed up at all correctional centres across the country

