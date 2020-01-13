Hoodlums Disarm Three Police Officers In Delta

Hoodlums Disarm Three Police Officers In Delta

Three police officers have been injured, following attack by hoodlums in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The hoodlums also disarmed police officers who were on a stop-and- search operation.

The incident occurred at Abraka Axis of the city.

The State Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the attack, but said the hoodlums only went away with arms of two of the three police officers.

He says the incident is being investigated, while the hoodlums are being tracked to arrest and recover the stolen arms from them.

 

