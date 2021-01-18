Heirs Holdings, TNC Acquired Oil Field

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , BUSINESS, 0

Heirs holdings and transnational corporation of Nigeria Plc have announced the acquisition” of a 45 per cent participating interest in OML 17 through TNOG oil and gas limited, their associated company

The acquisition also includes all assets of the previous owners — shell petroleum development company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) (30 per cent), total E&P Nigeria ltd (10 per cent) and ENI (five per cent) — in the lease.

The field currently has a production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day..

The transaction is reputed as one of the largest oil and gas financing in Africa in more than a decade.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: *Fresh Oil Spill In Bayelsa

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

January 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account