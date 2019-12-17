Gunmen Shot FRSC Marshal

Home Gunmen Shot FRSC Marshal

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

A marshal of federal road safety corps (FRSC) has been shot by a gunman while on duty at Ibafo on the Lagos-Sagamu interchange expressway.

The FRSC Marshall was critically injured on his leg, while the gunman sped away to escape arrest.

The incident, according to the state FRSC sector commander, Clement Oladele, occurred when the FRSC patrol controlling traffic in the axis flagged down a car marked WED 264 YE for route violation.

The man claiming to be a policeman, according to the sector commander pulled out a pistol, shot the FRSC personnel and sped away.

Oladele says the injured marshall is in a stable condition, while the incident had been reported to the police.

 

READ ALSO]Uniabuja Sacks Professor Over Sex Scandal, Another For Misconduct

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account