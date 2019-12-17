Gunmen Shot FRSC Marshal

A marshal of federal road safety corps (FRSC) has been shot by a gunman while on duty at Ibafo on the Lagos-Sagamu interchange expressway.

The FRSC Marshall was critically injured on his leg, while the gunman sped away to escape arrest.

The incident, according to the state FRSC sector commander, Clement Oladele, occurred when the FRSC patrol controlling traffic in the axis flagged down a car marked WED 264 YE for route violation.

The man claiming to be a policeman, according to the sector commander pulled out a pistol, shot the FRSC personnel and sped away.

Oladele says the injured marshall is in a stable condition, while the incident had been reported to the police.

