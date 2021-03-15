Gunmen Kill Six Herders In Osun

Gunmen have killed six herders in a settlement in Wasimi village on the Ibadan-Ife expressway in Osun state

Members of Odu’a People Congress (OPC) and hunters are already combing forests in the axis for the gunmen

Spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirming the incident, says the six herders are members of same family

According to her, the state police commissioner, Wale Olokade, had visited the village, while detectives had started investigating the killing A week ago, gunmen intercepted a passenger bus in the axis, abducting two passengers

